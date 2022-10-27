Green minister Ossian Smyth backtracks on support for climate activists throwing soup at artworks

Making a point: The climate campaigners who poured can of soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

Green Party minister Ossian Smyth has walked back his support for young people who attack artworks to raise concerns about climate change.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy told a group of students the recent attacks on famous paintings by climate activist is an impactful way of demonstrating.

Speaking at a special sitting of the Oireachtas Climate Change Committee in the Seanad chamber, Dún Laoghaire TD Mr Smyth said: “I see people throwing tins of beans at paintings with glass on them or whatever, that’s a really effective thing to do, it draws attention.”

His comments led to a heated debate on RTÉ Radio One's Liveline, with callers criticising and commending his comments.

However, this afternoon, Mr Smyth changed his stance and now says he is not advocating for people to attack artworks.

"Last Friday while addressing a group of young people in the Seanad I acknowledged the immense anger they are feeling about how climate change is destroying their future as well as countless other homes and habitats around the globe," he said.

"During my speech, I referenced how an art work which was covered in glass had food thrown over it by climate activists. While the action undeniably generated debate around climate change, I am in no way advocating that anyone follows this example.

“My speech also referred to how effective the work of David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg had been in bringing political attention to the issue.”

“Younger people are the generations who will be most affected by climate change. Measured activism as well as political dialogue will both play a part in how we combat climate change," he added.

Mr Smyth's comments followed young climate activists being arrested in London and Berlin for attacking artworks.

In London, activists threw soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery, while in Berlin activists threw mashed potato at Monet’s Les Meules. Both paintings were protected by glass.