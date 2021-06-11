Green MEP Ciarán Cuffe admits using fake polling company name on mock ballot paper in 2002 election bid

GREEN Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe has admitted using a mock ballot paper with the name of a fake polling company on it to survey voters in Dún Laoghaire in advance of his election to the Dáil in 2002.

It came after Independent.ie revealed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted Fine Gael used students posing as representatives of a fictitious polling company with fake business cards as part of his Dáil re-election bid.

The latest revelations follow Independent.ie’s reports earlier this week that Sinn Féin trained activists to set up fake polling companies. Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens all subsequently admitted conducting fake polling, where party members did not identify themselves to voters.

Mr Cuffe has apologised for what is the first specific example of the Green Party engaging in controversial fake polling practices revealed by Independent.ie this week.

The Dublin MEP revealed to Green Party members that he carried out the fake poll, in a WhatsApp group on Wednesday just a few hours after the party publicly claimed it had never posed as a polling or research company to survey voters.

Read More

“In 2002 I had 20 volunteers use a facsimile ballot paper to do a pre-election poll using a made-up research company name,” Mr Cuffe wrote.

On Thursday morning, the Green Party reversed its position after asking around the party and said that “there may have been some isolated incidences of this taking place in some constituencies over a decade ago”.

As a councillor in Dún Laoghaire at the time, Mr Cuffe said he asked 20 volunteers to use a facsimile ballot paper to poll between 150 and 200 households in 10 different neighbourhoods in the constituency.

At the bottom of the ballot paper was the name of a fake polling company which he said was “ABC Surveys or something similar”.

“We didn't record names or addresses of those who they polled. We asked those who we polled did they vote in the previous election and if so they were requested to fill in the ballot paper and asked to list the top three issues of the campaign,” Mr Cuffe said on Friday.

“From my memory my volunteers were asked to state they were volunteering on behalf of Ciarán Cuffe and the Green Party, but to the best of my knowledge the issue did not arise.”

He said that these volunteers were not paid for their work, nor did they carry any business cards or identification from the made-up polling company.

“I apologise for it, I think we look at these things differently today in a world of GDPR and greater concerns about transparency,” he said.

Mr Cuffe was elected to the Dáil in the 2002 general election on the 11th count. He said the polling had given him an indication he was “in the ballpark” of being elected. He held the seat in 2007 before losing it in 2011. He was elected to the European Parliament in 2019.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s campaign used students posing as representatives of a fictitious polling company with fake business cards as part of his Dáil re-election bid, Independent.ie earlier revealed.

It came as former taoiseach Bertie Ahern contradicted his successor Micheál Martin, who had said prior to 2007 Fianna Fáil members undertook polling while pretending to be market researchers. “To be honest I don’t think that’s correct,” Mr Ahern said.

In the run-up to the 2011 general election Mr Varadkar’s campaign used volunteers and students drawn from Young Fine Gael branches in universities to carry out polling in his Dublin West constituency, where he was seeking re-­election to the Dáil.

These ‘pollsters’ were given fake business cards with the name ‘Political Research Association of Ireland’ (PRAI) – an organisation that does not exist – written on them to show at the doors if asked to identify where they were from, according to a person who took part in the polling operation and who asked not to be named.

Those carrying out the surveys did not identify themselves as polling on behalf of Fine Gael. The person who took part in the polling in Dublin West in the run-up to the 2011 election said they were told they would be paid €50 for their work – but claimed they were never paid.

Fianna Fáil and the Greens had initially denied being involved in the practice, before admitting to it. Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin admitted to covertly surveying his constituents using a fake polling company before his first successfulelection to the Dáil in 2016.

Fine Gael’s Dublin Bay South by-election candidate James Geoghegan also admitted yesterday to carrying out polling for former TD Lucinda Creighton in the run-up to the 2016 general election, when he was a member of Renua, without identifying that he was polling for the party.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney also confirmed Fine Gael members in his constituency engaged in the same practice. He described such polling as a “fairly common practice” and insisting there “wasn’t anything sinister” about it. Asked if he was sorry it had happened, Mr Coveney said: “Yeah, I think so.”

This morning on RTÉ, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe admitted that polls were carried out in his constituency but insisted those doing them did acknowledge they were working for Fine Gael when asked.

“In my own constituency, we have on occasion done polling. And when we’ve done polling and people have polled on my behalf, we’ve said we were doing it for political purposes,” he said.

“If asked, we’d say we were doing it on behalf of Fine Gael.”