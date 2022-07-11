Green junior minister says carbon tax offsets paid by taxpayers ‘should be increased’ for ministers’ business class flights

A Green Party junior minister has said he doesn’t understand the question over his colleagues flying business class when the party preaches climate responsibility.

Speaking at an event with Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Ballymun in Dublin today, Joe O’Brien, minister of state at the Department of Rural and Community Development, said there would be offsets paid for the carbon cost of business class air travel by Catherine Martin and Eamon Ryan.

But he had no answer when it was explained to him that taxpayers would have to fork out for three times as much in payment offsets for business class seats than if the ministers had travelled economy.

A World Bank study found business class flights are responsible for three times more carbon dioxide emissions than economy flights.

Asked if if looked like hypocrisy from the Greens after the Irish Independent revealed details of business class flights taken by party leader Mr Ryan and deputy leader Ms Martin, a nonplussed Mr O’Brien had to be helped out by the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin claimed there are issues over scheduling that “ministers may have on a particular task or a journey”, before adding that he didn’t know the particular circumstances.

Told that former Taoiseach Enda Kenny had insisted on all ministers flying economy after the financial crash, and asked if they should do so now if climate change really is the challenge of our generation, Mr Martin said: “There can be measures taken to offset, but I don't think it's the core issue here.”

Asked if it was a core issue for the credibility of the Green Party, Mr O’Brien said it was policy that all flights were offset - before talking immediately about “the positive thing that we're talking about here today”, which was a €2m investment in community development in Ballymun.

Pressed on whether it was hypocritical for the Green Party to be flying business class, Mr O’Brien suggested the cash offsets - funded by taxpayers - “should be increased”.

The Taoiseach again stepped in: “Sometimes, I don't know the context of these trips, but you have to get into these destinations and hit the ground running. That may be the explanation.

“In my view, let's be very clear. The core of this is is the legislation we put in place and the policy that we brought in and which we're still working on.”

Mr O’Brien said: “I honestly don’t understand your question fully. If the offsets cost two to three times more emissions, the offsets should be tripled. That’s my view on it.”

Taxpayers are already paying three times more for business class seats than economy class seats as it stands.