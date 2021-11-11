‘Green jobs controversy shows lessons not learned from Zappone debacle’ – Sinn Féin

Minister Simon Coveney has said it is up to the leader of the Green Party to explain his appointments of political sympathisers to a national body.

Mr Coveney – who was part of the Katherine Zappone controversy that rocked the Government for months over a non-advertised Special Envoy job – today tried to keep out of the new row.

He was attacked by Sinn Féin over the appointment of Mr Ryan’s former adviser Morgan D Bazilian, and a former Green Party candidate, Dr Cara Augustenborg, to the National Climate Change Council. The roles come with an annual €10,000 stipend.

Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin said that in the wake of Mr Coveney’s “stroke” in attempted appointment of Ms Zappone to a “makey-up” job, the Government had resolved that there should be an open, competitive and transparent process attach to such appointments.

He said: “Minister, I'm sure you're aware of more than most of us here of the need for this, given the stroke you tried to pull earlier on in the summer by appointing a former Cabinet colleagues to a makey-up job.

“At that time you said lessons needed to be learned from that, but they clearly haven't been. Because Minister Ryan has done it all over again.”

Mr Doherty said he was sure the two members appointed were eminently qualified, but that “doesn't preclude or take away from the fact that Government employment should be transparent. It hasn't happened in this instance.”

He asked if Minister Ryan would come before the Dáil to explain “how he came about this appointment process”.

A terse Mr Coveney replied: “I'm sure there'll be an opportunity to ask Minister Ryan his rationale in the context of these appointments.

“My understanding is that both of these individuals are eminently qualified for the job that they're being asked to do.

“And I'm sure Minister Ryan will give full details in terms of the basis of that decision and how it came about.”

The row continued later as Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy sought confirmation that Mr Ryan was now committed to coming into the Dáil next week to answer questions about the "cronyism" appointments, while stressing that the persons involved were well-qualified and it was a question of the process used.

Mr Coveney replied: "I don't accept that this was cronyism. because this was a decision to put very well qualified people into very important roles."

He added: "I am not committing Eamon Ryan to anything. He is well able to speak for himself."

Dr Cara Augustenborg is an environmental scientists and a Senior Fellow in environmental policy at University College Dublin, and has canvassed for the Green Party.

Dr Bazilian is a Professor of Public Policy holding two Master’s degrees and a PhD in energy systems. He was formerly an adviser to Eamon Ryan in Government.

Sinn Féin has been raising the appointments in the Dáil all week – but today was their first chance to embarrass Mr Coveney, who brought the name of Katherine Zappone to the last Cabinet meeting before the summer recess for appointment as Special Envoy on Freedom of Expression. It emerged the Taoiseach had not been informed in advance of the proposal.

Mr Coveney and his party leader, Leo Varadkar, subsequently apologised personally to Micheál Martin for the perceived discourtesy, while Ms Zappone indicated she was no longer interested in the ob,

Earlier this week Sinn Féin TD for Louth, Imelda Munster, raised the new Green appointments with the Taoiseach, saying: “Where’s the transparency? This is same old, same old. You are turning a blind eye.”

The Taoiseach told her: “There is expertise behind those (Green) appointments and they went through the proper format.”

Ms Munster said: “There was no open process.”