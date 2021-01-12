Green deputy leader raises concern at proposed €81,000 salary hike for new Department of Health secretary general

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin raised concerns at Cabinet about the proposed €292,000 salary for the new Department of Health secretary general.

Ms Martin asked why ministers were not made aware of plans to increase the salary of the new secretary general by €81,000 a year. The Culture Minister said the increased pay was substantial and should have been discussed by Cabinet.

Sources at the meeting said Ms Martin’s concerns were acknowledged but she was not given an explanation as to why the pay increase was not brought before Cabinet.

Ms Martin’s spokesperson said the minister does not comment on confidential Cabinet matters.

Last week, the Cabinet was told Department of Public Expenditure and Reform secretary general Robert Watt will take over the health role on an interim basis. Mr Watt will remain on his current salary of €211,000 while a recruitment process takes place.

However, it is understood Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are eager for him to take on the role full-time. There has been disquiet raised privately by ministers and senior government figures over the proposed new salary for the position.

Yesterday, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chair Brian Stanley said he will seek to review the salary for the next Department of Health secretary general.

Sinn Féin TD Mr Stanley said he will be asking committee members to consider the issue as part of their programme of work for the coming Dáil term.

“At a time when hundreds of thousands of workers are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and student nurses are being given a paltry €100 per week, this huge increase in salary for a Departmental Secretary General is in poor taste,” Mr Stanley said.

“We need to understand where this salary fits in with the public pay scale guidelines and whether it satisfies the Public Service Pay Commission,” he added.

The PAC chair’s intervention follows a call from Independent TD Matt Shanahan for the Dáil spending watchdog to consider the matter.

Mr Shanahan also wrote to the Comptroller and Auditor General asking it to investigate the new salary.

Mr Watt has been working in the Department of Health since last week and the closing date to apply for the position is the end of the month.

He was replaced in the Department of Public Expenditure by assistant secretary David Molony who was appointed as secretary general on an interim basis.

