Government’s RSVP advert campaign arrives a little late to current outbreak – driving home that we really are on our own

Senan Molony

The whole muddle seems to scream one bleak message: In 2022, it’s down to you, writes political correspondent Senan Molony  

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan. The Government's latest RSVP campaign says to limit gatherings from four households, while the CMO said to avoid gatherings altogether due to the latest Omicron spread. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Would you New Year’s Eve it?

The Government’s official anti-Covid advertising is still all about the parties that nobody is having any more.

