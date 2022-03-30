Government’s pension admission leaves ‘generation rent’ tearing their hair out in a doom loop

About six weeks ago Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin housing spokesperson, visited the home of a couple who are both in their 70s and on modest occupational pensions. They have been renting the same property for decades but have just been given notice to quit.

“They are not eligible for HAP (Housing Assistance Payment), they can't pay current market rent, and are facing the prospect of being homeless when their notice to quit expires this summer,” Ó Broin said.

This is one isolated case and in fact the most recently available data shows that the number of people over 65 who are renting has fallen from 12.4pc in 1991 to 8.1pc in 2016.

However, Barra Roantree, an economist with the Economic Social Research Institute (ESRI), said that more up-to-date data would likely show that this trend over the course of the 1990s, 2000s, and the first half of the 2010s is unlikely to persist.

“While the share of pensioners renting has declined in recent decades, falling rates of home ownership for younger adults are likely to reverse this trend,” he said.

“For example, ESRI research has shown just 63pc of those born in the 1970s owned their own home by age 40 compared to 76pc for those born a decade earlier.”

That much is also evident in a confidential memo on the Government's new auto-enrolment (AE) pension scheme. Ministers were told AE is “particularly important” as home-ownership rates are in decline and an increasing number of older people need enough income to meet the cost of rent during their retirement.

Ireland has been an outlier compared to most other Western countries in that it does not have an auto-enrolment pension scheme. The idea of introducing one in this country has been floated by successive governments for decades and has been a particular priority of Fine Gael social protection ministers going back to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who first proposed it in 2017.

The announcement by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys on Tuesday moves the scheme closer to a reality more so than at any point in the last two decades. The fundamental rationale for it, as the Taoiseach explained to the Dáil today, is to give pension coverage and a good standard of living to people in their older years.

“Pensions have always been put on the long term,” he said. “Decisions have always been deflected.”

While there is cross-party support for the pension proposal, the admission, albeit privately, that one of its functions will be to support increasing numbers of older people who don’t own their home has been described by Ó Broin as the Government effectively “throwing up the white flag” on its plans to tackle the housing crisis and the collapse in home ownership.

Ministers are admitting, Ó Broin said, that long-term renting at high cost “is the future – thanks to this Government – for hundreds of thousands of people”.

While this will be contested by the Coalition, given the unprecedented billions of euro being ploughed into housing over the coming years, it is hard not to escape the reality for many people in their 20s, 30s and even 40s who can’t get on the housing ladder.

In the Dáil, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy told the Taoiseach that “renters reading the Irish Independent today will be tearing their hair out”.

She noted that one of the key issues facing many young and increasingly older people looking to enter the housing market now is they can’t even afford to contribute towards their pension pot because many have to meet rental costs of €2,000 a month or more.

As well as not being able to fund their future retirement, it also means that they can’t afford to save towards a deposit for a house.

This places this cohort of people now known as “generation rent" in a sort of doom loop from which they will find it increasingly difficult to pull themselves out of.