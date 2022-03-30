| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Government’s pension admission leaves ‘generation rent’ tearing their hair out in a doom loop

Hugh O'Connell

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

About six weeks ago Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin housing spokesperson, visited the home of a couple who are both in their 70s and on modest occupational pensions. They have been renting the same property for decades but have just been given notice to quit.

They are not eligible for HAP (Housing Assistance Payment), they can't pay current market rent, and are facing the prospect of being homeless when their notice to quit expires this summer,” Ó Broin said.

Most Watched

Privacy