-
Government 'would be gone if it wasn’t for Brexit' - says FF TD
Independent.ie
Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has said the government "would be gone if it wasn’t for Brexit".
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/government-would-be-gone-if-it-wasnt-for-brexit-says-ff-td-37784668.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37402281.ece/4b411/AUTOCROP/h342/NNA%20FAIL%20_990410643.jpg
- Email
Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has said the government "would be gone if it wasn’t for Brexit".
It comes as his party criticised the government over the National Children’s Hospital cost overrun and the nurses' strike.
More to follow
Online Editors