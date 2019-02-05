News Politics

Tuesday 5 February 2019

Government 'would be gone if it wasn’t for Brexit' - says FF TD

Fianna Fail Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Barry Cowen. Photo: Collins
Cormac McQuinn

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has said the government "would be gone if it wasn’t for Brexit".

It comes as his party criticised the government over the National Children’s Hospital cost overrun and the nurses' strike.

More to follow

Online Editors

