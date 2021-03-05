Government ‘working towards’ opening construction sector from April 5 – Housing Minister

The Government is aiming to reopen the construction sector on April 5.

Speaking this morning, Minister Darragh O’Brien said that while he cannot guarantee construction sites will reopen on that date, Government looking at the construction sector “specifically”.

“What we’re working towards is reopening of the sector from the 5th of April.

“We’re looking at construction specifically. We can only do that when it’s safe to do so.”

He said that the sector has “operated responsibly” throughout the pandemic.

“There’s no guarantees and it will obviously be based on public health advice.

“The Nphet advice that we made our decision to extend the restrictions on was very stark,” he added.

He said that for every week that the sector is closed, 800 homes are not delivered.

“That is significant and that makes the challenges that I and the government have in delivering homes for people even more acute.”

The Minister said that 73pc of the public housing target was met last year despite the sector being closed for a large part of the year.

He said that 21,000 homes were built, when the Government need to be building 33,000.

“We’re a way off that.”

“There’s no easy way of painting a positive picture on that,” he said.

He said that he wants to “expedite” home building into 2022 and 2023.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of €430m funding for eight regeneration projects in Dublin.

The projects aim to enhance urban areas to make them “more attractive areas” to live, work, visit and invest.

€176.6m will be allocated to Clonburris, €121.3m will be allocated to the north inner city and €53m will be given to the south inner city.

A rejuvenation project in Balbriggan will receive €25.4m, while Dundrum will receive €4m and Adamstown €9.7m.

