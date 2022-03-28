The Government has officially decided to withdraw its bid for the America’s Cup sailing competition.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney had been lobbying cabinet colleagues to host the tournament in his native county of Cork.

However, Tourism Minister Catherine Martin and Sport Minister Jack Chambers have decided that hosting the competition is too costly and have withdrawn Ireland’s bid.

Officials assessing the examining found that while Cork Harbour could be a good location for the event it would ultimately be too expensive for the taxpayer.

“The assessment provided is that, while Cork Harbour is potentially a great venue for the event, based on the technical assessment carried out the necessary infrastructural and planning arrangements would not be in place to host the event in 2024,” a Government statement said.

“An event of the calibre of the America’s Cup brings with it an expectation of excellent delivery; the tight timeframe available prior to the 37th edition of the Cup brought with it a large risk of under-delivery.

“The Ministers recognise that hosting such an event would have brought positives for tourism in Cork and the wider region and are committed to providing strong support to the tourism sector to rebuild as quickly as possible. However, it is also recognised that a very considerable amount of expenditure would have been required to deliver the event at a time of major and growing demands on the Exchequer and this had to be taken into account in arriving at a decision,” it added.