Government will spend €9bn on Covid-19 fight next year

The Government will spend €9bn next year fighting Covid-19, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has revealed.

Mr McGrath told Independent.ie that the Budget will be “a particularly complex process this year” due to the significant costs related to the pandemic which has wreaked havoc on the economy this year.

“At this point in the budget process, we estimate that up to €9bn of Covid-related spending will be required in 2021 to support our economy, maintain public services and protect our health service against this global pandemic,” Mr McGrath said.

The minister said he is also working on the assumption there will be a no deal Brexit at the end of the year.

“I am working to an envelope of €900m to meet pressures on existing services across all areas of government,” he said.

“This will be in addition to just over €1bn in pre-committed current expenditure measures and the planned €1bn increase in capital expenditure next year to support investment in the economy,” he added.

Mr McGrath said the backdrop to Budget 2021 is “one of unprecedented uncertainty” but said the Government is “determined to protect our citizens and our economy in the most effective way we possibly can.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has already announced there will be no tax cuts in the budget which means the additional funding will be used to pay for new spending initiatives or expansion of existing schemes.

Mr McGrath told the Cabinet he will begin negotiations with ministers on their spending request ahead of the Budget on October 13.

Ministers will make their cases for additional resources to fund their departments with most negotiations set to focus on costs associated with the pandemic.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today told the Dáil the impact of Covid-19 could be “right through the whole of 2021.”

He said the pandemic will have a “very significant impact on our Budget,”

Mr Martin said the financial implications of Covid will “stretch beyond April,” and said the hospitality, tourism and travel industries are the hardest hit.

Later in the Dáil, Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane asked Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys about measures to protect vulnerable households from fuel poverty given the increased bills they face due to spending more time in their homes due to the pandemic.

Ms Humphreys said Government supports include the fuel allowance scheme that helps 350,000 households and pays €24.50 per week for 28 weeks and was extended this year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

She said the ESRI is studying how best to minimise fuel poverty in the context of planned increases carbon tax commitments. Ms Humphreys said the fuel allowance was increased by €2 a week last year using the revenue from the increased Carbon tax in the last Budget.

Ms Humphreys pointed to a Government commitment to us additional funds raised by the carbon tax in part to provide for targeted social welfare initiatives to prevent fuel poverty.

