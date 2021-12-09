Government will raise concerns over UK's Border plans for non-Irish citizens

Non-Irish EU citizens will have to apply for US-style visa waiver under UK plan

THE Government raise concerns with the UK over proposed post-Brexit arrangements to cross the Irish Border.

Under the Nationality and Borders Bill any non-Irish or non-UK citizens would need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK.

It means any EU citizen who is not Irish would need the ETA to cross the Border between the North and Republic.

The bill is currently going through the House of Commons.

Sinn Féin has branded the move “shameful,” saying Ireland is once more proving the collateral damage to the UK’s decision to pull out of the EU.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: ”We’re certainly going to communicate to our UK counterparts our concerns and our objections to this measure.”

Sinn Féin spokesman Pearse Doherty said: “It's actually bizarre, it's so disgraceful. It's such a shameful measure, it threatens the livelihoods and particularly the tourism sector in my own region of the northwest.”

Having to obtain pre-clearance from the UK Border Force would be a massive stress on residents in the Republic from other EU countries, he said.

“It undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area, and Ireland once again faces the prospect of the collateral damage of a Tory Government in Westminster that doesn't give a damn about Ireland,” he said.

The move is “divorced from the reality of life on the Border,” he said.

The Tánaiste said: “Unfortunately, it doesn't come as a huge surprise. Part of the argument made in favour of Brexit was about controlling their borders, and also about reducing and stopping immigration from the European Union.

“This is part of the outworking of that.”

Mr Varadkar said it may be the case that some people who voted for Brexit didn't realise the implications, “but it is part of the outworking of Brexit that the United Kingdom is going to harden its borders and is going to reduce immigration, including from the European Union”.

Ending free movement was a big part of the argument that the Leavers made in 2016, the Tánaiste added.

But he he said: “We will absolutely be making our views known.”

Sinn Féin leader in the Seanad Niall Ó Donnghaile has meanwhile hailed a Special Select Committee’s Report on Brexit.

The report from the Upper House notes the unanimous agreement of the EU Member States that the North of Ireland would automatically rejoin the EU in the event of a successful unity referendum under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

“That is something that we in the Oireachtas should actively work towards,” Senator Ó Donnghaile said.