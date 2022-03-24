Government will continue to push EU Commission for clearance to cut VAT on fuel – Tánaiste

The Government will continue to seek more flexibility from the EU Commission to clear the way for future potential cuts in VAT on fuel, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The Fine Gael leader is in Brussels for a meeting of Christian Democrat party leaders in the EPP group, which is happening in the margins of a major leaders’ summit, being attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and dominated by the Ukraine crisis.

Mr Varadkar said Mr Martin will have discussions over the coming days with the EU Commission which would give the Irish Government scope to cut VAT on fuel in the future. He said the EU VAT directive fixes parameters on rates for this tax which seriously limit scope to make significant cuts.

“We are looking for more flexibility, so that if we need to, we might be able to do more to help people absorb the very serious increases in energy prices that have happened in the last few months,” the Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste said.

Read More

Mr Varadkar said that under current EU rules Ireland could only cut the current 13.5pc VAT on fuel to 12pc and he did not believe 1.5pc cut would meet with public approval. He also said the rules meant any temporary cut could result in having to go back to a much higher rate afterwards.

The Tánaiste said that the Irish Government’s response could not fix all the problems – only limit losses to citizens. But he also argued that more was being done by his Government than in many other states, with a €1bn package and much bigger fuel excise cuts than those planned by the UK.

Speaking ahead of the main summit to be attended by the Taoiseach, he warned that tougher EU sanctions against Russia had to hurt Moscow more than the European Union. He said he favoured EU bulk buying of gas but did not believe that trying to impose EU gas price caps would work.