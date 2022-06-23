| 15.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Government warned to resist wage demands and keep lid on inflation

Finance Minister also warned generous tax cuts could backfire

Seven-week-old Dominic Cryan at a protest outside Leinster House, Dublin, to highlight issues with funding for the childcare sector. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
j Expand

Close

Seven-week-old Dominic Cryan at a protest outside Leinster House, Dublin, to highlight issues with funding for the childcare sector. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Seven-week-old Dominic Cryan at a protest outside Leinster House, Dublin, to highlight issues with funding for the childcare sector. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

j

j

/

Seven-week-old Dominic Cryan at a protest outside Leinster House, Dublin, to highlight issues with funding for the childcare sector. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Jon Ihle

The Government must resist public-sector pay demands as much as possible if it wants to keep a lid on inflation, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will also have to rein in expectations of tax cuts or lavish cost-of-living spending in Budget 2023 to avoid generating further upward price pressure, the influential policy think-tank added.

Related topics

More On Paschal Donohoe

Most Watched

Privacy