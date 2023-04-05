Government warned that low-paid ‘bad jobs’ could hit Ireland’s economy

IRELAND’S economy could be adversely impacted by low-paid and precarious work in so-called ‘bad jobs’, a new report by the Government’s own economic and social advisers has suggested.

The National Economic and Social Economic Council (NESC) has advised the Coalition to carry out research into the prevalence and impacts of ‘bad jobs’ as well as the impact of low pay on productivity.

It also advises the Government to set up a new pension reserve fund to store excess tax revenue in order to meet future obligations to pensioners. Such a move has already been signalled by Finance Minister Michael McGrath this week following similar advice from the State’s Fiscal Advisory Council.

The NESC report, entitled ‘Understanding the Irish Economy in a Time of Turbulence’, is being discussed at Cabinet on Tuesday. The report was commissioned over a year ago to examine the cost of living crisis following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

However, ministers have been told that the Council recognised the turbulence surrounding Ireland's economy was “no longer infrequent and had come part of the everyday context”. The Council argues that having a vision and a number of core, supportive lines of action are “an essential means of working in this era of turbulence”.

According to a briefing for ministers, the report identifies a “cohesion challenge” between the economy and wider society. It suggests there are cohorts of people who are “weakly connected” to the enterprise economy due to unemployment, poverty, weak labour market attachment, low pay and productivity and precarious work.

The report recommends that in order to make work more attractive, the Government should examine data on earnings, security and quality of jobs and the working environment.

It should also undertake research into the prevalence and impacts of ‘bad jobs’ as well as strengthen the national system of collective bargaining. Research into the link between low pay and productivity and a reexamination of the barriers to taking up employment should also be carried out.

The report also identifies a “capacity challenge” across the economy which it states “adds to vulnerability and lowers resilience”. Specifically, ministers were told the NESC report identifies infrastructure, service, and labour constraints in key areas, including housing, healthcare, childcare, and transport.

Elsewhere, the NESC report recommends ensuring a framework is in place for saving excess tax revenue and the establishment of a new pensions reserve fund to contribute to the future cost of paying pensions.

It also recommends maintaining fiscal sustainability, public investment across economic cycles.

It calls for a focus on investment in “meeting the housing challenge” noting its previous analysis on housing policy, which recommended that tax breaks for landlords who offer longer tenancies should be considered.

It also recommends “having an openness to new ideas and projects and pilots that will over time move the current system of housing, its institutions, and working arrangements and practices”.

To realise the Government target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, the NESC report recommends energy demand reduction measures feature most prominent among policy actions, as well as devising further policies to meet climate action targets, and considering new mechanism for “a fair and inclusive” transition.

It also recommends Ireland becoming a producer of and exporter of clean energy and increasing the proportion of firms that have concrete climate action plans in place.