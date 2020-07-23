Government u-turn on plan to exclude Opposition TDs from Oireachtas committees

A motion being tabled by the Government later will increase the number of TDs on each sectoral committee from seven to nine. (stock photo)

THE Government has performed a u-turn on plans that would have excluded up to 19 Opposition TDs from being members of Oireachtas committees.

The Dáil business committee was told on Thursday morning that a motion being tabled by the Government later will increase the number of TDs on each sectoral committee from seven to nine.

This will allow all TDs in the Dáil who are not members of the Government to serve on at least one Oireachtas committee. It will also mean that coalition backbenchers may serve on as many as three committees.

The nine TDs will include five from the Government parties - Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens - and four the Opposition, including two TDs from Sinn Féin and two from Labour, the Social Democrats, Solidarity-People Before Profit and the three Dáil groupings of Independent TDs.

It follows criticism from Opposition TDs who said the original plan from Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers was “crazy", “outrageous” and an “abuse” of the new coalition’s majority in the Dáil.

Under the Government’s original plans, sectoral committees would have had seven TDs and four Senators with the coalition parties nominating four TDs, Sinn Féin nominating two TDs and the remaining groups - made up of 39 TDs in total - would fill the single remaining spot for Opposition TDs on each committee.

But Labour, the Social Democrats, Solidarity-People Before Profit and the three Dáil groupings of Independent TDs raised concerns in recent days that as many as 19 TDs will not be able to serve as members of the Oireachtas committees as a result of this proposal.

The matter came to a head at the meeting of the Dáil reform committee on Wednesday where Mr Chambers said he was pushing ahead with the plan, prompting strong criticism.

SocDem co-leader Catherine Murphy said it was a “majoritarian” approach, while RISE TD Paul Murphy said it was “outrageous behaviour” from the Government.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle said: “It's crazy and nonsensical, the government is proving there is no point in having a Dáil reform committee.”

But Mr Chambers told the business committee on Thursday morning that the Government will now table a motion in the Dáil later increasing the number of TDs on committees from 7 to 9.

Online Editors