Ukrainian refugees walk after crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland. Picture: Reuters

The Government is to sign off on the introduction of a new €400 monthly payment for people who take Ukrainian refugees into their homes.

A Cabinet sub-committee on accommodation and supports for Ukrainians is to agree to introduce the recognition payment to incentivise people to accommodate people fleeing the war in Ukraine sparked by the Russian invasion.

The Government are budgeting between €20m and €50m a year for the scheme and how much will be spent will depend on how many people offer homes for refugees. As of Wednesday, 29,433 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland.

New legislation will have to be drafted to underpin the introduction of recognition payment and how it is to be administered. The conditions around the payment are also to be discussed. The Government only want the payment to go to people who are giving their homes or properties to refugees on a charitable basis.

There is concern some property owners might charge Ukrainians rent while also availing of the payment and ministers are eager to ensure this does not transpire.

There was some discussion ahead of the meeting about the Revenue Commissioner administering the payment but the exact mechanism for how the money will be paid is still to be determined

Work is on going around how the scheme, which mirrors a similar payment in the UK, will be administered over the coming months.

The Taoiseach and a group of his senior ministers are meeting to discuss the on-going humanitarian crisis and central to the debate will be signing off on the new scheme. A the proposal will have to go to a full Cabinet meeting before legislation is introduced in the Dáil.

The payment is being introduced after half accommodation offers made through the Red Cross did materialise.

The Government initially said they would solely rely on the generosity of the public to provide accommodation for refugees.

However, the significant drop off in people signing up to help resulted in the Government drafting legislation to provide for the €400 monthly payment.

The meeting will also hear an update from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien on measures his department is taking to accommodate refugees.

Local authorities have been asked to identify publicly owned buildings which could be refurbished into accommodation for Ukrainians.

Mr O’Brien is also due to update a separate Cabinet sub-committee meeting on housing on measures to address the long running housing crisis.