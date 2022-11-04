Government to nominate Paschal Donohoe for a second term as President of the Eurogroup

The Government will nominate Paschal Donohoe for a second term as President of the Eurogroup.

In a statement the Government revealed Mr Donohoe is to be the Public Expenditure Minister after the changeover in power in December.

This will mean Michael McGrath will be as expected the next Finance Minister.

The Government has not received assurance form the Eurogroup Mr Donohoe will be able to hold the presidency position while not being finance minister.

"The Irish Minister for Finance, will represent Ireland, and will attend Eurogroup and ECOFIN," a Government statement said.

"If he is re-elected, Minister Donohoe will carry out his duties as President of the Eurogroup, as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

"The process for election will be announced at the Eurogroup meeting on Monday (November 7th), and will be managed by the Council Secretariat," it added.