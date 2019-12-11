Government to make fresh attempt to end debate on controversial judges' bill

THE Government is set to make a fresh attempt to end the long-running debate on legislation to overhaul how judges are appointed later.

Fine Gael senators have been told to be present for a vote on the Judicial Appointments Bill including, Independent.ie understands, an attempted guillotine after the order of business in the Seanad on Wednesday afternoon.

The bill has been stuck in the Seanad for well over a year amid opposition from Fianna Fáil and a number of Independent senators, including former tánaiste Michael McDowell who is on high-alert to stymie the Government's efforts to end the debate on the legislation.

A Fine Gael senator privately expressed doubts as to whether the government would have sufficient numbers to win a vote to guillotine the bill.

Mr McDowell, who is a barrister, and other senators have mounted a filibuster in order to try and stop the bill passing before the general election next year.

The Government lost two votes on amendments to the controversial legislation because no Fine Gael Senators were in the Seanad when votes were called on Tuesday afternoon.

The bill, which has already passed the Dáil, has been championed by Transport Minister Mr Ross, who wants to reduce the role of politicians and members of the legal profession in appointing judges.

It commits to the introduction of a new commission to advise the Government on appointments, chaired by a non-lawyer and with a non-legal majority.

It will be able to propose a maximum of three names to the Government for each judicial vacancy.

A majority of Fine Gael senators have come out against Mr Ross's proposals to overhaul how judges are appointed. Ten of Fine Gael's 19 senators told the Irish Independent last summer they either do not agree with the bill or want it amended.

Online Editors