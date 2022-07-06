THE Government is set to lose their majority in the Dáil this evening, Independent.ie can reveal.

Former Fine Gael minister Joe McHugh has voted against his coalition colleagues and will resign the Fine Gael party whip tonight.

The Donegal TD does not support legislation aimed at compensating homeowners whose properties have been impacted by the mica scandal.

“I am making this decision with a clear head,” he said, adding that he “couldn’t in good conscience” vote for the bill.

The Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme is being debated in the Dail tonight – but campaigners say it does not offer the 100pc redress which they have been seeking.

They also say the two hour time slot for the debate is not enough.

While praising the work Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has done on coming up with a compensation package, Mr McMugh said the lack of time allowed for considering changes to the scheme was a major factor in his decision.

Speaking to Independent.ie, he said: “They are not giving it the adequate time to think through where it could be improved or made better. I know there will never be a perfect mica scheme but this is a massive piece of legislation and it’s just not being given enough time.”

Parts of Mr McHugh’s constituency have been blighted by the presence of mica in concrete blocks used the construction of homes. Many families have seen walls in their properties literally crumble as a result.

Politicians in the region have come under sustained pressure from campaigners to demand changes to the government scheme which will cost €2.7bn.

They have proposed around 80 amendments to the bill. Among the changes Mr McHugh wants is a recognition that some homeowners might want to downsize during the rebuilding phase.

He added that proposed scheme will still leave some people needing to come up with tens of thousands of euro for rebuild projects but banks won’t deal with them.

"The ultimate arbitrators of this scheme has to be the people who have to live with this nightmare,” he said.

In May Mr McHugh indicated that he plans to retired from politics at the next election. Speaking at the time, he said would remain committed to achieving mica redress during his time left in the Dáil.

His decision to now vote against the Government is a major setback for the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green coalition which had a majority of just one.

Two months ago the Green Party removed the party whip and suspended Patrick Costello and Nessa Hourigan from the parliamentary party for six months as a result when they broke ranks on a vote over the National Maternity Hospital project.

Asked whether he accepted he will face a similar punishment, Mr McMugh, a former government chief whip, said he knows the consequences of his decision. He plans to resign the party whip tonight.

This means the Government benches will be reduced to just 79 out of 159 TDs, excluding the Ceann Comhairle. In theory the Opposition will be made up of 80 TDs, leaving the Government in a very precarious position as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe prepares for a budget on September 27.

Mr McHugh said he hasn’t yet thought about whether he will support the Government from the opposition benches but noted that he making today’s decision with a heavy heart.

A number of Independent TDs vote with the Government on a case by case basis and could now made demands for support ahead of the Budget.

More to follow…