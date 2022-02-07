Government to focus on transport and health fees in bid to cut cost of living

Transport and health costs are among the daily charges in focus as the Government is prepared to “look at everything” in its package of inflation relief measures, to be announced this week.

It wants to focus on “daily charges” and their reduction or suspension for a time, so there would be an instant offset for citizens on costs and prices rising elsewhere.

Transport and health are key areas for attention, but Government sources were last night silent on what daily charges could see reductions.

Any charges linked to motoring will be most welcome because of an anxiety to help the “squeezed middle” particularly those commuting to work by car.

But most of these, such as tolls and parking, are privately administered.

Also wanted are ideas to incentivise public transport. But senior sources refused to speculate on fare reductions at peak times or concepts such as ‘free Fridays’.

Some ideas would need legislation first, and are less likely to be favoured as a result.

A senior Cabinet source said: “There’s lots of speculation, but no decisions yet.

“I expect there’ll be a package of a higher energy bill credit for all households and something targeted at the poorest households.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin refused to comment on specifics as he confirmed yesterday that the inflation-relief measures will be announced by the end of the week.

But Mr Martin admitted that some remedies may take time to “flow” to people, as with the electricity rebate, promised late last year and due to be applied to bills next month.

However, he insisted that the carbon tax increase on fuels from May 1 will go ahead.

“That will go ahead – but that’s about 2.5c per litre. The price has already gone up to 32c,” Mr Martin said on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week.

“The overwhelming cause of price increase in fuel and energy is international,” he said, emphasising that “climate change is a pressing reality”.

Sinn Féin has called for the planned increase to be postponed due to the sudden and dramatic rise in inflation.

Its going ahead – when hauliers and motorists are already up in arms – would seem to call for a corresponding offset on fuels.

Mr Martin said: “We have to try and avoid short term-ism in terms of climate change policy.”

The Taoiseach said he would not give specifics of the inflation relief package ahead of meetings this week, but he did reference “health charges and transport charges”, as fresh areas where relief might be brought to the public.

And he said Social Welfare options would certainly be pursued – while emphasising that it was not intended to bring in a mini-budget or anything like it.

This week, the Government will be announcing a major retrofitting programme, which would ultimately reduce the cost of household fuel bills by €400-€500 a year, he said.

The grants would be “very extensive”, and the Government will be directly retrofitting social houses, he said. “The funding to enable us to do that comes from the carbon tax,” he said.

He insisted the focus of the package of measures announced this week would be on “people on low incomes in particular”, adding that the Government would target measures to help people who are suffering most from the increase in prices.

The Cabinet also appreciated the need for speed, “because we understand that people are suffering from the impact of inflation right now,” he said.

The Government is also expected to increase the energy rebate, and Mr Martin said the Government is examining whether to lengthen the fuel allowance season and also link the allowance to the price of fuel so it would not be eroded by inflation.