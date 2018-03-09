Government to create new units overseeing delivery of Ireland 2040

A new special unit is to be created by the government to oversee the delivery of critical infrastructure projects under the Ireland 2040 initiative.

A new special unit is to be created by the government to oversee the delivery of critical infrastructure projects under the Ireland 2040 initiative.

Another agency will also be established tasked with ensuring the country uses land better.

The establishment of the new teams was announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in University College Cork today as the Government embarks on a whistle-stop tour of regions throughout the country promoting the Ireland 2040 project. Mr Donohoe said the scheme would prove to be a guiding structure for the country over the next 22 years.

In order for the project to run smoothly it is vital a structure is put in place to make sure the various departments and agencies involved in the project are working efficiently to “make a long-term difference”, he added. Government departments will be made aware of the funding they are to get under the scheme and a body will be established to make sure timelines are met and the promised money is delivered.

“We will transform this into a reality by making it clear when funds will be available and asking for your help and ownership in making Ireland 2040 happen,” said Mr Donohoe. “The final block of how we will deliver this is putting in place the right structures in Government to respond back to this vision.

“What I am announcing today is that within my own department of Public Expenditure and Reform, working alongside Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, we are going to put in place the Implementation Board of Ireland 2040. We are going to put in place a unit whose job it will be to oversee its delivery of critical infrastructure projects, to make sure the timings that are set, the funding to be made available, that that actually happens. “Finally, what we will put in place is an agency whose job it will be to look at how we can use land better, particularly land that is owned by the State. We have to integrate the supply and pricing of land into the ambition of Ireland 2040.”

Online Editors