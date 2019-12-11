Government to block three-year rent freeze despite support from TDs

The Government is likely to kill-off a proposed three-year rent freeze - despite it being backed by the majority of TDs.

The Government is likely to kill-off a proposed three-year rent freeze - despite it being backed by the majority of TDs.

Fianna Fáil has backed a Sinn Féin bill that proposes an immediate rent freeze on all existing and new tenancies other than those on social housing supports for three years, meaning it will pass a Dáil vote tomorrow.

Sinn Féin is also proposing a refundable tax credit of up to €1,500 per year for renters. But the Government believes this element of the bill will cost the State at least €100m per year, meaning it will require a money message from the Taoiseach. Government sources said he was unlikely to sign one given the Government's trenchant opposition to the bill, which was debated in the Dáil last night.

The Government believes a freeze on rents will drive landlords out of the market and the bill could ultimately be deemed unconstitutional by the courts.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In