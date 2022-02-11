Government to announce €150m Sports Capital Programme

The Government will today try to secure regional and local votes through the largest-ever Sports Capital Programme.

There will be detailed allocation of €150m for clubs, schools, community groups, associations, and sports bodies all over the country represents the largest ever cash injection for grassroots sport in the history of the state.

The money will go to develop sports facilities and to purchase sports equipment, with ministers ready to claim they are materially assisting communities around the country to emerge from the Covid pandemic.

But as ever, the county-by-county read-out of projects will be closely watched for regional balance and for any indication of county or constituency bias.

The plan was hammered out by Jack Chambers, Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for Sport, working with senior Cabinet minister Catherine Martin.

Encouraging ‘new’ sports is seen as possibly a distinctly advantageous in the political pay-back of electoral support, although none will say so.

It is understood however that this year there has been particular emphasis on supporting female participation in sports.

The record funding allocation was secured following negotiations between Mr Chambers and Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure.

Applications closed last March, with more than 3,000 applications received – a record number. It is seen as reflecting the need for teams to literally get back into gear after the pandemic.

Mr Chambers, the Fianna Fáil TD, and Ms Martin, the Green Party deputy leader, will announce the grants today, with awards to sporting organisations in their Dublin West and Dublin Rathdown constituencies expected to be closely watched in light of past controversies.

All applications were assessed by officials over the last year under a range of criteria and then scored accordingly.

A source said the process was “adjusted” for this year’s programme with greater marks awarded to projects which would increase female participation, officials admitted.

The same was true for efforts aimed at increasing participation for people with disabilities.

Similarly, the said there was “greater emphasis” placed on applications serving lower socio-economic zones and underdeveloped areas.

All eligible applications have received an allocation, no matter how small, officials said -- with the highest-scoring receiving the largest allocations, often the maximum sought. “Many applications received the full amount sought,” the source said last night.

Over 13,000 projects have benefitted from sports capital funding since 1998, bringing total allocations through the €1 billion barrier.

In total, around €127m will be allocated for local projects and €17m for regional projects, officials indicated.

A further €6m will be held back for possible funding in cases of successful appeals from disappointed clubs and organisations.