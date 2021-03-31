Government TDs and Senators avail of free rapid Covid tests

OVER a dozen Government TDs and Senators have availed of free rapid Covid-19 tests in a bid to promote their wider use as the country starts to reopen over the summer.

All of the politicians returned negative results having undergone a swift antigen test at a pop-up testing centre based in Buswells Hotels, across the road from Leinster House, on Wednesday.

There have been calls for wider use of antigen testing, which can take less than five minutes to produce a result, in a bid to reopen the country, including mass testing in schools. However there has been resistance from the Department of Health and the HSE to sanction their wider use because of concerns around their reliability with fears that it would give people a false sense of security.

The test is not as accurate for detecting Covid-19 as the more widely-used PCR test, which is considered the gold standard.

Minister of State at the Department of Business Robert Troy was among those who availed of an antigen test being sold by the Tipperary-based company Covisal.

As well as Mr Troy, Fianna Fáil TDs Cormac Devlin, Aindrias Moynihan, and Paul McAuliffe, along with senators Malcolm Byrne, Mark Daly, Mary Fitzpatrick, Catherine Ardagh, Pat Casey, Aidan Davitt, Fiona O’Loughlin, and Erin McGreehan all took a test.

Fianna Fáil TDs Paul Kehoe and Alan Dillon also took a test, as did Independent TD and former Cabinet minister Denis Naughton, and the Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.

Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O'Sullivan, who organised the pop-up antigen testing event on Wednesday, said he invited members of the government parties in a bid to convince them of the merits of the tests.

“Products like this will help people to go about their day to day business, this will complement reopening,” he said. “Steps like this will give people an opportunity to get back to as normal a life as we can.”

On Wednesday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTE’s Prime Time that the use of antigen testing would be expanded “quite significantly” in schools, colleges and workplaces in the coming months as the Government seeks to reopen society.

Mr O’Sullivan called for the Government to introduce a tax rebate or some form of financial incentive for companies who take up and use antigen testing in the Budget.

Covisal’s owner and managing director Arthur Griffins said the company had sold 50,000 tests, which retail at €11 each, since December to doctors, dentists, opticians, vets and many other businesses and individuals.

“We have lots and lots of people buying it for various reasons just to feel safe if they need to help a parent or whatever,” he said.

He said in some instances he had sold tests to people for family funerals or weddings. He said the rapid tests detected if a person is infectious for the disease and that those who return positives are advised to get a PCR test from the HSE.

