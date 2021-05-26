Government TD suggests decommissioning Nphet’s ‘weaponry’, saying new pub guidelines are ‘micromanaging’

A Government TD has said Nphet’s “weaponry” should be decommissioned in the coming months.

Fianna Fáil backbencher Paul McAuliffe told Independent.ie the team of public health chiefs should have their role reviewed as the vaccine rollout gets underway.

He was speaking as Fáilte Ireland released new rules for pubs and restaurants as they reopen for outdoor and indoor dining.

Some of the rules include a 105 minute time limit, as well as a maximum of 15 people being allowed at a table, including six adults and up to nine children aged 12 or under.

Read More

Deputy McAuliffe said that these rules are “impractical” and that punters would need to have PhDs to understand the guidelines.

“Yesterday in the Dáil I said that the Government had treaded a middle line between the zero-Covid zealots and those people that wanted to put the economy over public health,” he said.

“I think regulations in this level of minutiae, involving multiple groups of people, including the business owner, it’s just not practical.”

He said that it is not appropriate for public health doctors to be “micromanaging” businesses.

“The tools that were used by Nphet, or the weapons that were used by Nphet last year, they’re just not appropriate in an environment where there’s large numbers of people vaccinated. But when you read some of the guidelines, you would nearly need a PhD to have lunch,” he said.

“It doesn’t seem to take into account the benefits of the vaccine, particularly when we’re going to be so late in the vaccine process.”

He also said that as restriction easings come from Government, people are “surprised” as some of the lockdown measures being eased are some of the things they are doing already.

“I think the public have moved on and I think that they are using all of the knowledge that they have built up themselves and they’ve kept themselves safe over the last number of months,” he added.

Mr McAuliffe said that “the armoury that [Nphet] uses” and “the level of close detail” must be decommissioned.

“That weaponry has to be decommissioned and I think it has to happen once we reach 80pc of the population vaccinated,” he said.

He said that “Nphet will be with us for a long time” as the virus evolves and if new variants emerge, but that they cannot keep using “the same approach” as they have over the last 18 months.

“Covid now needs to be come a part of the public health messaging and the micromanaging of activities, the public will not accept it. My fear is that really important guidelines will get lost in these kinds of minutiae.”