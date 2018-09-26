Government survives vote as Byrne finally toes FG line to back Murphy

Junior minister Catherine Byrne pulled back from the brink and agreed to support embattled colleague Eoghan Murphy as he faced a no-confidence vote over his handling of the housing crisis.

The Government defeated the Sinn Féin motion by 59 votes to 49, with 29 TDs abstaining.

It came after Fine Gael TDs were ordered to attend, and Ms Byrne confirmed at the last minute that she would back her party colleague.

In recent days, Ms Byrne had warned she was considering supporting the no-confidence motion or abstaining in protest over a planned development of almost 500 homes in her constituency.

It prompted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to warn that any minister who didn't back the Government in the vote would be sacked.

Ms Byrne had publicly raised concern at plans for the St Michael's Project in Inchicore, Dublin, and the Government faced the embarrassing prospect that she wouldn't support Mr Murphy in a crunch Dáil vote.

She met with Mr Murphy and the Taoiseach yesterday and finally announced she would back him in a statement shortly before 9pm while the Dáil debate was ongoing.

She said they had "constructive" discussions and she would work with her colleagues to agree a plan to identify the socio-economic needs of her area that would "create a stable and vibrant community for generations to come".

Government sources said last night there were no consequences for Ms Byrne's role as a junior minister as a result of her wobble.

Introducing the Sinn Féin motion, the party's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin argued that almost 10,000 people in emergency accommodation have been failed by Mr Murphy.

He denied the motion was a personal attack but said: "The buck stops with him, his plan is failing."

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald rejected remarks by Mr Murphy that the motion was a stunt, and called on Mr Varadkar to "relieve Minister Murphy of his duties".

Mr Murphy responded to the motion by saying he wouldn't be distracted by "populist nonsense" that contributed nothing to solve the challenges faced in housing. He added: "I won't be hounded out of office by... personalised attacks against me."

He said the Government did not cause the housing crisis but added "we will fix it", and said anyone who wants the public to believe the housing crisis can be solved overnight is "dishonest and wrong".

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Health Minister Simon Harris also spoke in support of Mr Murphy during at times heated exchanges in the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil abstained from the vote under the terms of the party's confidence and supply agreement with the Government.

The party's housing spokesman, Darragh O'Brien, said everyone could agree there's a housing crisis but the vote before the Dáil was effectively whether or not to bring down the Government.

He said Fianna Fáil believed that would be "deeply irresponsible" ahead of the Budget and amid ongoing crucial Brexit talks.

Mr O'Brien added: "Not a single further house would be built while political parties play political games."

Irish Independent