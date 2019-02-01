The Government has spent approximately €500,000 on its campaign to win a seat on the UN Security Council.

Government spend €100k on Bono video as part of €500k bid to win seat on UN Security Council

Some €100,000 of the total amount was spent on a five-minute promotional video featuring U2 singer Bono.

The spending also includes the cost of a campaign launch at the United Nations in New York last July, as well as travel expenses and promotional materials designed to win the support of UN council members.

Ireland is competing with Canada and Norway in its bid to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2021-22 term in an election that will take place in June 2020.

The theme of the Irish campaign for one of two available seats is 'Empathy, Partnership, and Independence'.

The cost of the Government's bid was revealed by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in response to a parliamentary question from Solidarity TD Bríd Smith.

"Campaign costs to date have been approximately €500,000, including the launch event at the United Nations in New York, travel and promotional materials," Mr Coveney said.

