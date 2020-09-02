Government sounds out former 'EU bank' boss for EC role

Enda Kenny's former chief economic adviser Andrew McDowell has been sounded out by the Government about his interest in becoming Ireland's next European Commissioner.

The Irish Independent understands Mr McDowell, the outgoing vice-president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), was contacted by senior political figures in recent days to establish his interest and availability for the role vacated by Phil Hogan.

Mr McDowell is understood to have confirmed his interest in the position, but the Coalition is thought more likely to favour putting forward political nominees over a technocrat who has no experience of elected office.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and MEPs Mairead McGuinness and Frances Fitzgerald last night remained widely viewed as the candidates most likely to be put forward to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

There is a strong expectation in Government circles that the Coalition will send the name of a man and a woman as requested by Ms von der Leyen. The last government ignored the same request when she was setting up her College of Commissioners in 2019. Mr Hogan - who last week resigned as Trade Commissioner due to the Golfgate controversy - was the only name put forward on that occasion.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are still in discussions over who should be nominated as Mr Hogan's successor.

This follows a push by Mr Ryan, who was told by his parliamentary party on Monday to ensure the Government put forward two names for the role, including a woman and a man.

"It was discussed and there was a feeling that there should be two and he said we'd try for that," said a Green Party source.

At one point yesterday, there was a belief by some in Government that the three leaders had agreed to comply with Ms von der Leyen's request for two names and gender balance in the nominees.

Sources later said that Mr Martin told a Cabinet meeting that this was not yet agreed.

A Government spokesperson said last night: "Internal discussions are still ongoing."

The approach to Mr McDowell shows that consideration has been given by Government to casting the net wider than simply looking at politicians for the role.

Mr McDowell served as the chief economic adviser to former Taoiseach Enda Kenny between 2011 and 2016 before he was nominated to the senior role in the Luxembourg-based bank by the last government in the summer of 2016.

Mr McDowell finished his four-year term as vice-president of the EIB, the EU's lending arm, yesterday.

He posted on Twitter: "Every day working for the 'EU Bank' has been a privilege."

European Commission spokesperson Dina Spinant yesterday said: "The ball is in the court of Irish authorities to submit names."

She repeated Ms von der Leyen's wish that Ireland submit at least two names, including a man and a woman, saying: "Gender balance is very important to President von der Leyen."

Asked if a Government decision to send two names would influence Ms von der Leyen's decision on whether or not Ireland will retain the powerful trade job, the spokesperson said Ms von der Leyen would decide on the allocation of portfolios when she has "the name on the table".

