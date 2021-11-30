Cabinet ministers have signed off on a €420,000 cap on a revised mica scheme.

Homeowners of mica-affected homes will be able to seek redress from the State of up to €420,000, minister for housing Darragh O’Brien announced today.

He said that the revised scheme is an “extraordinary” intervention from the State but he said that there is a “moral” obligation on the Government to act on crumbling homes.

It follows a long-running campaign seeking for 100pc redress by mica campaigners.

The total cost of the scheme will be between €2.2bn to €2.3bn, an increase of €800m from the previous defective blocks scheme.

Construction companies will also be asked to contribute €80m per year.

Mr O’Brien said that the scheme will deal with 98pc of mica-affected homes.

He said that he doesn’t expect to lose Government TDs who campaigned for 100pc redress over the revised scheme.

The cap per square foot will initially be €145 per sq ft, which will apply to the first 1,000 sq ft per home.

The cap will then fall to €110 per sq ft, with the caps to be revised next March. Mr O'Brien said that this rate could rise following the review by the Society of Charted Surveyors of Ireland.

Minister for Agriculture and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has given his full backing behind the Government's revised redress scheme, having previously said that he wants to see 100pc redress.

"I think this is a really, really strong support scheme, one which will fully support families to have their homes remediated and one which will stand the test of time in terms of being able to be adjusted to reflect reality,” Mr McConalogue said.

He said that he is "absolutely" backing the "very significant, full redress" scheme and said that he has worked "massively hard" with constituency and Cabinet colleagues.

"I want to particularly acknowledge the massive work and the campaigning that has been going on here by homeowners, not because they've wanted to but because out of necessity, because this is fundamental to their homes,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

He said a regional issue has been turned to a national issue which has been important in getting the scheme signed off by ministers today.

