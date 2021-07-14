Government should allow summer camps to go ahead for children, urges Labour leader Alan Kelly

The cancellation of summer camps for kids – while they are allowed take part in indoors hospitality – was criticised in the Dáil.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly urged the Government to think again, to enable them to go ahead.

“My two children, Aoibhe and Senan, asked why they could not go to summer camps,” he said. “I would sacrifice going into any pub over the summer if both of them could go to their summer camps.”

He added: “It is not credible that they could be in school a couple of weeks ago, but they cannot go to a summer camp.

“If I have one small thing to ask, it is that the Tánaiste reconsider this. Please, reconsider it. They only have a few weeks in the summer.”

While the Tánaiste says there is some form of concern from a public health perspective, he is allowing children into pubs and restaurants but not into their classes, be they dancing, LEGO or other classes, according to Mr Kelly.

“They can go into a pub, but cannot go into a class. I ask the Tánaiste to please look at this again.”

Thomas Gould of Sinn Féin agreed. “LEGO camps, drama camps and many other camps that children across the State were looking forward to have been cancelled,” he said.

“And first holy communions, confirmations and christenings were all cancelled last week,” Mr Gould pointed out.

“However this new legislation will allow children to go into restaurants and bars if their parents are fully vaccinated. This does not make sense to people and raises serious questions.”