EMERGENCY legislation designed to protect cross-border health services, benefits payments and transport links in the event of a crash-out Brexit has been published by the government this morning.

Government publishes no-deal Brexit legislation, Coveney hopes it will 'sit on the shelf'

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the omnibus bill is the result of and enormous amount of work to "prepare our country for the worst kind of Brexit".

The government hope to have it passed in the next three weeks so that it's in place before Britain is due to leave the EU at the end of March.

There are still hopes that the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement between British Prime Minister Theresa May's government and the EU will be passed by the House of Commons.

Mr Coveney said he hopes the legislation published today "proves redundant" and he hopes its provisions are never needed.

He said: "My only desire is to see this legislation sit on the shelf."

Measures included in the Bill are:

*A provision for cross-border health services including reimbursement arrangements to be maintained

*Giving Enterprise Ireland extra powers to support business through investment, loans and grants

*Protection of the Single Electricity Market

*The continuance of student grant arrangements between the Ireland and the UK

*Modification of income tax, capital tax, corporation tax and stamp duty to ensure continuity for businesses and citizens

*The continuance of benefits payments between both jurisdictions

*Protection of cross-border bus services.

In a statement Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "Our focus remains on the UK ratifying the Withdrawal Agreement...

"We are doing all we can to avoid a no-deal scenario, but we need to be ready in case it does happen".

"This special law enables us to mitigate against some of the worst effects of no-deal by protecting citizens' rights, security, and facilitating extra supports for vulnerable businesses and employers."

