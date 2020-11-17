Government proposes no further action be taken on Séamus Woulfe controversy

The Cabinet has proposed that no further action be taken on the Supreme Court row over Justice Séamus Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

At a meeting this morning, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his ministers decided against subjecting Mr Justice Woulfe to impeachment proceedings in the Dáil.

The move pushes the controversy back into the Supreme Court where Mr Justice Woulfe is due to beginning sitting in February.

Last week, political leaders agreed the Oireachtas would seek legal advice on how to move forward on the issue caused by Chief Justice Frank Clarke saying he believed Mr Justice Woulfe should resign.

But the Government is now proposing that no further action be taken on the controversy stemming from his attendance at the golf outing that led to the resignation of Phil Hogan as EU Commissioner and Dara Calleary as Agriculture Minister.

Opposition TDs can still table an impeachment motion but the Government’s decision suggests they would vote down any attempts to force Mr Justice Woulfe to resign.

RISE TD Paul Murphy and the five Solidarity-People Before Profit deputies are seeking legal advice to establish legal issues around the processes of impeachment and to ascertain whether any motion to remove Mr Justice Woulfe from office would have a reasonable chance of success.

After considering the advice, the left-wing parties are then likely to make a decision on whether or not to table a motion to impeach the Supreme Court judge.

