Government pledge of extra hospital beds attacked as ‘spin’

A Government claim there will be 1,500 extra hospital beds available this winter has been attacked as “spin”.

Nearly half of the beds featuring in the new Winter Plan, unveiled today, are already in place and are not an increase, said Labour Party leader Alan Kelly.

A total of 830 acute beds were announced in the plan, but 409 were already installed in wards around the country, so the true figure was 421 beds, he said in the Dáil.

Read More

A further 63 critical care beds had been trumpeted, but 45 already existed, for a gain of only 18.

While 484 sub-acute beds had been promised, a total of no fewer than 395 “are already in place”, for a net increase of only 89 beds in this category, Mr Kelly added.

He said the Minister taking questions in the absence of the Taoiseach and Tánaiste – Green Party leader Eamon Ryan – didn’t have the data.

“You obviously haven’t a clue,” Mr Kelly said. “Why take the questions in the first place?”

Mr Ryan admitted he did not have the detail, as he was not at the press conference announcing the Winter Plan, but said he could relate the broad Government strategy.

Mr Kelly said there were recently 18 people on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, a number that might be expected in January of February, but which was ominous in September for the winter ahead.

Wards had been closed around the country because of the Covid-19 outbreak, he said.

“When Covid goes into hospitals, bed disappear,” he added, pointing out that there were delays in the supply of flu vaccine this year, yet 1.5 million people were expected to be vaccinated for the influenza season.

The Winter Plan also called for the recruitment of an extra 12,500 frontline health workers, with 5,000 before Christmas and 7,500 afterwards, he said.

Yet Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, had highlighted the cases of individual nurses who had returned home to help during the crisis, but had not been able to get jobs.

Mr Ryan said the Government was spending an extra €600m on the Winter Plan, in addition to €2.5bn in additional spending in the health service this year.

The system would be “flexible”, he said, and the Government could enlist the use of private hospital beds – as it had done so earlier this year – as a boost to the system, “if we need to do so”, he said.

Read More

Online Editors