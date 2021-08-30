Government plea to Church for housing land ‘bizarre’, says Sinn Féin

A Government letter to the Catholic Church seeking land and vacant property for housing has been portrayed as smacking of desperation.

News of the approach comes in the week when a new overarching State housing policy, entitled ‘Housing for All’, is to be proclaimed.

Sinn Féin branded the letter, from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, a “bizarre” move, especially given how much cash and property the Church has failed to produce — despite promising it to the State as redress for historical abuse — since the turn of the century.

“Let’s build on the land we have, rather than seek more land in this way,” said Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin, who pointed out that local authorities around the country already have land, but not sufficient funds to begin building on the scale needed.

Mr O’Brien asked Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Catholic Primate of All Ireland, to identify land or vacant buildings that could be transferred to the State.

The minister referenced Church calls on the need for action to address the housing crisis as part of his request. In the last Government, former education minister Richard Bruton unsuccessfully sought follow-through on Church promises of money and land transfers as part of its pledged restitution as a result of child sexual abuse scandals.

Mr O’Brien noted that some dioceses have entered talks with local authorities about unused land banks and properties in their possession. He expressed a hope there could a scaling-up of such discussions as part of a national drive to provide vitally-needed accommodation.

But Mr Ó Broin said he was surprised by the effort.

“Why not just use your own land first?” he asked. “Many local authorities have the land, but haven’t been given the scale of money needed to get building underway.”

He pointed out that the State was itself gifting land to private developers in many instances in order to get the homes needed, while the Land Development Agency had been set up to identify and target State acres for housing.

A Cabinet subcommittee on housing was meeting today to discuss the Housing for All plan ahead of its launch on Thursday.

Mr Ó Broin said, meanwhile, that he understood that a planned €500 million fund, intended for cash incentives to developers, had not been fully signed off by the Department of Finance at the time it was disclosed by the Sunday Independent.

The extraordinary move, never before attempted in the history of the State, would see half a billion euro used to subvent builders in creating homes in both cities and towns across Ireland.

The move is still expected to be a centrepiece of the radical new ‘Housing For All’ strategy this week.

Mr O’Brien insists he has received top-level approval in Government, including from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, to establish a new €500 million cities and town centres fund, known as ‘Croí Cónaithe’ — or ‘living heart.’

It is explicitly aimed at reviving the centres of cities and towns, where there are plenty of brownfield and even greenfield sites, but where access and services are difficult to achieve, thus making the homes more expensive.

The minister points to the huge overhang of planning permissions granted, but acted upon, in recent times. To put a ‘living heart’ back into our urban centres will thus require massive State handouts to developers — although the Government sees it as a strategic investment decision.

Over the last three years, there has been an marked increase in planning permissions granted, particularly for apartments in urban areas around the country.

There are some 70,000 to 80,000 residential units with full PP granted nationwide, that have not yet commenced because developers have argued to Government that the sums currently don’t add up to give them reasonable expectation of a profit.

The figure for full planning permission in Dublin alone is around 40,000 apartments — all green-lighted but unbuilt in recent years — which advisers have told the minister is about “four years of housing supply” to meet the capital’s needs.

A key focus of the living heart plan will be to ensure that these permissions are activated as quickly as possible. “This requires tackling both affordability and viability barriers to development,” a senior source said, confirming substantial State envelopes to be handed to developers.