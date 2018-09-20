A SERIES of 'Brexpo' meetings will be held to help Irish businesses prepare for the impact of the UK leaving the EU.

Government plan series of 'Brexpo' meetings to help Irish business prepare for Brexit impact

Tánaiste Simon Coveney announced the public outreach meetings next month, dubbed 'Brexpo' as part of the government's 'Getting Ireland Brexit Ready' initiative.

Its aim is firstly to keep people updated on the status of Brexit talks and the issues that might affect them as a result of the UK leaving the EU.

And secondly, inform the public about a "comprehensive range" of financial and other supports available to businesses.

Mr Coveney said that the four Brexpo meetings would take place in Cork (October 5), Galway (October 12), Monaghan (October 19) and Dublin (October 25).

He said they will "showcase extensive work of the government's agencies" in preparing for Brexit and provide a "one-stop shop for citizens, stakeholder, businesses and SMEs."

Speaking at the launch event today he said he believes a Brexit deal will be done with the UK.

Mr Coveney added that the consequences of a no-deal Brexit are "so damaging", particularly for Britain and Ireland, that there is "an onus on all who are involved in these negotiations to find a way through".

Business minister Heather Humphreys said preparation is key "not only at government level but crucially at firm level". She said her Department is "at the frontline in supporting and encouraging businesses to prepare for Brexit."

Agriculture minister Michael Creed warned that the agri-food sector is the most exposed to Brexit, pointing to €5.2bn in exports to the UK last year.

He listed a previous €150m loan scheme - and a separate €300m Brexit Loan Scheme for SMEs as evidence of Brexit preparedness.

He also cited a "further loan initiative" being developed for farmers that will provide longer term capital funding over eight to ten years at an interest rate under 5pc.

