Government party leaders to get up to 17 special advisers

THE Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader will have up to 17 special advisers between them in Government, the Dáil has been told.

Opposition TDs said it was “irregular” and “incredible” that the leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party will share that many special advisers between them following the disclosure by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Tuesday.

Mr Martin confirmed to the Dáil that an office of the Tánaiste and a new office of the Green Party leader are being set up in Government Buildings.

Mr Martin told TDs that he has appointed a chief of staff, a deputy chief of staff, three special advisers and that he intends to appoint an adviser on economic policy.

Mr Martin also confirmed to the Dáil that the new office of the Tánaiste, occupied by Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, will consist of “approximately five or six special advisers”. It will include a private office and a policy and programme implementation unit, he said.

A new office of the leader of the Green Party will also be set up in the Department of the Taoiseach and it will “consist of approximately four or five special advisers” to Eamon Ryan, Mr Martin confirmed.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was a “most irregular arrangement” and “absolutely extraordinary”.

She said: “I’m very concerned that we now have a Holy Trinity of Taoisigh or at least a Holy Trinity of very senior actors located in the Department of An Taoiseach at a considerable expense to the taxpayer,” she said.

Labour leader Alan Kelly described this as an “incredible amount of advisers” and also criticised the decision to allow Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to retain a State car and a Garda driver. "Why are you tolerating such excesses?" he asked Mr Martin.

Defending the decisions, Mr Martin said the model for the "tripartite government" goes back to when Labour was in government with Fianna Fáil between 1992 and 1994. He said Labour had been the "architect of" and "pioneered" the idea of policy people coming into to “ensure implementation of a programme for government”.

Martin said special advisers were to ensure “cohesion, genuine partnership and parity of esteem”.

"It's not about one party lording it over the other and I’ve made that very clear from the beginning,” he said, noting the last government had advisers for the Independent Alliance and Independent Ministers.

He said it was “hardly earth shattering” that the new government has one more minister of state than the last government.

Mr Martin said he would provide further detail on the special adviser appointments and whether they overlapped with the departments that Mr Varadkar and Mr Ryan are responsible for.

Defending the decision to allow the Tánaiste to retain an aide-de-camp, Mr Martin said this was needed to assist Mr Varadkar in his duties and public events that he will be attending. Mr Martin said the “security issues” related to Mr Coveney travelling to and from the North necessitated the use of a State car and a Garda driver.

