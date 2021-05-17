Government parties squabble while their policies are failing, says Labour by-election hopeful Ivana Bacik 

The leaders of Government are squabbling for party advantage while its policies are failing, Senator Ivana Bacik has said as she prepares to take on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Accepting the Labour Party nod to contest the Dublin Bay South by-election tonight, she homed in on housing, saying: “This Government is failing. It has no common purpose. And never is this more evident than in relation to housing.”

The coalition’s approach was “a shambles, entirely lacking in vision,” and driven by vested interests, she said, claiming it amounted to “an ideological Galway Tent.”

A generation of young people was being failed, as were families haunted by rent increases and insecure tenure, the Labour candidate said.

There was no one who believed the Government’s “half-hearted schemes” would make a difference, even though the last year had demonstrated what the State can do when it had a will.

“We have legislated, invested, innovated to beat a pandemic. We need the same urgency and purpose to tackle our housing crisis,” Ms Bacik said.

It was a public emergency that demanded a proper Government response, and the by-election “presents an opportunity to let Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael know that — to shake them out of their complacency.”

The vote could be used to help ensure that citizens can access secure, affordable housing, “rather than being cast upon the private Ponzi scheme that passes for policy these days.”

Ms Bacik said she would be standing on her own record, having been elected on four successive occasions as Senator for Dublin University.

“I have had more bills passed into law than any other Senator, on issues such as workers’ conditions, women’s health rights, and LGBT equality,” she said.

“And I want to continue to campaign for the significant changes that we still need to see in Ireland; for a more secular and pluralist society, a true republic in which church and State are separated.”

Meanwhile Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has launched the campaign of councillor James Geoghegan to retain the seat vacated by former housing minister Eoghan Murphy, calling him “a rising star in local and national politics.”

The Fine Gael family “will be supporting his campaign 100 per cent,” the Tánaiste insisted, despite differences with the Kate O’Connell faction in the constituency.

“We’ll be fighting this by-election to win. It is strong constituency for Fine Gael in which we headed the poll with 28pc of the vote in the 2020 General Election,” Mr Varadkar said.

“That’s well short of the 50 per cent needed to reach the quota in a by-election but with strong transfers from other parties, I believe we can pull it off.”

Fine Gael has appointed Simon Harris as Director of Elections for the Dublin Bay South contest, now expected in July.

Cllr Geoghegan has insisted that he too espouses “liberal, progressive values,” saying he supported the repeal of the Eighth Amendment and the Marriage Equality Referendum and was a signatory to the Lawyers for Yes campaign.