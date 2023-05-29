Government parties set for fresh row after Taoiseach says houses for private sale ‘highest priority’ over social housing

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are set for a fresh row after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted the Government’s “highest priority” in housing policy is providing more houses for private sale.

Just a week after the Coalition parties had a spat over tax cuts, Mr Varadkar stoked fresh tensions by insisting the Government’s housing plan should focus on providing houses for purchase rather than social housing.

The Taoiseach said, while social housing is important and he plans to build 10,000 units per year, he believes the priority should be on introducing more private homes for first-time buyers.

“So last year we had roughly 30,000 new homes built in the country.

"Not enough of them in my view were homes to buy so as we increase the quantum above 30,000, towards 40,000, I’d like to see a big increase in the numbers of homes that are available for people to purchase,” the Fine Gael leader said in an interview with the Irish Times.

“Like, most people actually buying their first home now are buying a second-hand home. Now that’s fine, but I would like to see more first-time buyers buying new homes as well. And not enough of the new homes are being built to buy.

"That doesn’t mean that I want fewer social homes built, and let me be very clear about that,” he added.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien responded saying he believed the Government’s priority should be on both social and private housing.

The minister said homelessness “remains the number of one challenge for this government” and said increasing supply of social and affordable houses is the solution to the crisis which has left 12,000 people homeless.

Mr O’Brien said there has been a significant increase in social housing supply in the last year while one in every two people who bought new homes were first time buyers.

“People who didn’t think they had a chance of buying a new home are now being able to buy their own home that’s what I want as minister for housing and that’s what this government want,” he said

“But that’s not at the expense of delivering social housing at scale. It isn’t. We need to ensure across all tenure, across social housing, across private, affordable housing, and yes we need a functioning rental sector too,” he added