Government parties sees support grow while Sinn Féin, Labour dip in latest opinion poll

Support for Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and The Green Party has increased while opposition parties have fallen slightly in popularity, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos poll.

Fine Gael experienced the greatest bump in the poll, jumping to 22pc from 18pc, while Fianna Fáil (21pc) and The Green Party (4pc) both saw a 1pc rise.

Sinn Féin are still the most popular party in the country by a wide margin with 35pc respondents favouring them, down by 1pc since July, while Labour (3pc) also saw their support fall by 1pc.

Independents & Others took the biggest hit in popularity, down four points to 16pc in the past three months.

This includes: Independents at 10pc, down from 14pc; The Social Democrats at 3pc, up two points from 1pc; Solidarity-People Before Profit stand at 2pc, down from 3pc; Aontú unchanged at 1pc.

The current standings, according to the poll:

Sinn Féin 35

Fine Gael 22

Fianna Fáil 21

IND 10

Green Party 4

Labour 4

Soc Dem 3

Sol-PBP 2

Aontú 1

Renua 0

(Rounding affects the total numbers, pollsters advised).

This comes a month after an unprecedented Budget from the Government in which tax bands were shifted, social welfare and minimum wage were increased, and a suite of one-off measures to tackle the cost of living crisis were introduced.

The number of undecided voters in the poll stood at 23pc, showing a significant part of the electorate are unsure about the political leanings or did not wish to share them.

Satisfaction ratings with the Government are now at 40pc, up 9pc since July.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has a satisfaction rating of 45pc - up 5pc. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saw an eight-point jump from 36 to 44pc.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald saw her satisfaction rating reach 45pc, up 3pc in the past three months while Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan saw his rating also jump 5pc to 20pc.

The poll, conducted from October 23-25, has a margin of error of 2.8pc and had 1,200 respondents.









