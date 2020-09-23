Government on brink of losing public support as TD's wages set to rise to €98,000, Dáil told

The Government is on the brink of losing public support over perceived hypocrisy, the Dáil has been told.

TDs will get a 2pc pay rise to €98,000 a year next month, but there is only an extra 10 cent an hour proposed for the low paid, a debate on sick pay was told.

Labour finance spokesperson Ged Nash made the point on his party’s motion for the establishment of a State-backed sick-pay scheme for all employees in all workplaces.

His party colleague Aodhán Ó Riordáin warned: “We are on the brink of losing public support.”

The ability to impose anti-Covid regulations would be impaired “if the Government is not seen as on the public’s side”, he said.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) was walking away from the Low Pay Commission “because the best that the LPC can do is a 10-cent rise for those on the minimum wage”. The current rate is €10.10 per hour.

He said people were having a “conversation in their own heads and wrangle in their own minds” as to whether to go to work if they developed Covid-like symptoms, he said.

“Do I go to work, knowing I am not well, or do I do the right thing, knowing I will be out of pocket and may not be able to pay the rent, pay the bills, and to feed my children.”

Unlike in 23 other EU countries, there is no automatic right to sick pay, and it is left to the discretion of an employer. People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said that on this issue, Ireland was literally “the sick man of Europe”.

The Government says it will study the question of a statutory sick-pay scheme for all over the next six months, consulting with all stakeholders, including employers and the unions.

But Mr Ó Riordáin said: “We don’t have six months. We are in the middle of a pandemic.”

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said ICTU chief Patricia King was right to walk away from the Low Pay Commission, and she hoped the Government would now legislate for a meaningful increase.

Patricia Ryan, Sinn Fein TD for Kildare South, said there were many stories of workers taking Calpol to keep their temperatures down when going to work at meat plants.

Social Democrats TD for Cork South West Holly Cairns said the lack of sick pay in Ireland “disproportionately affected women”.

She added: “Without sick pay, we are directly incentivising people to go to work while sick.

“During a pandemic, sick pay is a basic protection for others, including front-line workers.”

Sinn Féin spokeswoman on social protection Claire Kerrane described the recommendation from the Low Pay Commission of a 10-cent increase in the minimum wage is a slap in the face for workers.

“Over the last six months, we have praised workers on the front line, the shop assistants, the factory workers, delivery drivers and those working in food services,” she said.

“Many of these workers were deemed essential when Covid first hit and they continued to work under extremely difficult and stressful circumstances to keep the country running.

“They worked to ensure that the supermarket shelves were full, they took up making PPE, they ensured that food supplies were continually available, and they delivered essential supplies the length and breadth of the State.

“The suggestion of a 1pc increase is an insult to workers. The commitment in the Programme for Government to progress to a Living Wage over the lifetime of the Government needs to come much sooner.”

Peadar Tóibín, leader of Aontú, warned that the Government's attitude was “reminiscent of the days of Charlie Haughey.”

The Meath West TD said: “It's like his telling people to tighten their belts at the same time while buying Charvet shirts in Paris.”

Online Editors