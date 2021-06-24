Government not looking for alternative National Maternity Hospital site, Leo Varadkar insists

The Government has not given consideration to alternative sites for the new National Maternity Hospital, the Tánaiste has told the Dáil.

Leo Varadkar corrected Cabinet colleague Simon Harris, who told Peter Boylan, former Master of the NMH, that there were alternative State lands available at Tallaght hospital.

“It is planned for the St Vincent's university hospital campus at Elm Park and that's set out in the Programme for Government. We haven't given examination to alternative sites,” the Fine Gael leader told Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats.

But Ms Shortall told him: “This mess has your party’s fingerprints all over it.”

She asked him: “When precisely did you become seriously concerned about the proposed new National Maternity Hospital? In the Dáil last week you told us there were fundamental problems with two aspects of the deal, ownership, and governance. I've been telling you exactly that for the past four years. I'm quite curious about when you finally saw the light.”

Mr Varadkar said however that he had “always been concerned about it,” but with negotiations underway in recent years he had been constrained in what he could say.

Under the Mulvey deal piloted by a mediator, the State would have a lease for 99 years and would not even own the building, he said. Now it would own the building, and the lease had been extended by half a century but the Government was still not satisfied with this and discussions were continuing.

Ms Shortall said she had pointed out for years that the deal is manifestly bad for the public. “Yet you blithely ignored all of those warnings. I have been fobbed off with assurances that a legal framework was all that was outstanding,” she said.

“Work started on the legal framework in 2017, but four years later, there's still no sign of it. You complained bitterly about the proposed 99-year lease, saying it wasn't satisfactory, and that we should own the site, but it was your Government that proposed a lease in the first place.”

Ms Shortall added: “So I'm curious, Tánaiste, as to what prompted you to get to your feet in this House last week to express serious concern. Was there something significant about the timing? I notice it’s an issue that voters in Dublin Bay South care deeply about.

“Perhaps their concern has been a catalyst for some long overdue action.”

Mr Varadkar said he had “always been interested in this project and I've ways had concerns about it.”

He added: “What prompted me quite frankly was a straight question from Deputy Bríd Smith. I would not have answered that question had it not been asked. The last time I was asked to give my views on the National Maternity Hospital project [I was] conscious of the fact that negotiations have been underway during that period. I've been constrained in what I said.

The new hospital, like the existing one, “must be clinically and operationally independent,” Mr Varadkar said. It was the Government’s position “that any gynaecological or obstetrical procedure that is lawful in the State must be provided for in this hospital,” he said, adding: “We want to own the hospital – and ideally on the land as well.”

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin asked him later about alternative sites, and if one was to be chosen, how long this would delay the project. “Also can you confirm, just so we're all crystal clear, who's actually leading this for Government, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly or the former Minister for Health, Simon Harris?”

The Tánaiste answered: “I'm not aware of any plans to look at alternative sites for the National Maternity Hospital. Government considered this some time ago, and decided for good clinical, patient safety and quality reasons that all foir maternity hospitals (in the State) should be relocated and co-located with adult hospitals.

“That means in St Munchin’s in Limerick moving to the Dooradoyle site, Rotunda moving to Connolly [Blanchardstown]. Coombe trilocated with the Children's Hospital in St James's, and the obvious best fit for the Holles Street NMH is St Vincent’s.

“I’m not aware of any plans to look at alternative sites.”