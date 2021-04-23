Government not expecting Biden visit to Ireland in June amid UK trip

The Government is not expecting a visit by Joe Biden to Ireland on the back of the US President’s trip to the UK in June.

The Department of the Taoiseach has had no advance notification of Mr Biden’s trip and has concluded that the itinerary does not allow for a ‘sidebar’ to Ireland on this occasion.

A spokesman said the Taoiseach had extended “an open invitation” to the US President to visit Ireland and his response was “try and stop me.”

The White House has said the travel is restricted to the G7 meeting in Cornwall, followed by attendance at a NATO summit the next day.

Presence at the latter is seen as a vital requirement after former US president Donald Trump questioned the value of the western alliance and the role of NATO, saying many member states were relying on the United States for their defence instead of allocating sufficient funding themselves.

Sources said the Biden camp wanted a ‘celebratory’ trip to Ireland and it is not felt that the current health emergency — which would prevent crowds —was the appropriate context.