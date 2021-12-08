Government must stop blaming public for booster vaccine no-shows amid booking problems, Soc Dems co-leader says

The Government and the HSE must stop “wrongly blaming people for not turning up” for their Covid-19 booster vaccine, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy has told the Taoiseach.

Ms Murphy said she was grateful to have got the booster third vaccine last week at Citywest on the edge of Dublin. But she said the queues on the day there were taking up to three and a half hours.

The Kildare North TD said there was much duplication in the calls being issued for people to come for their third injection. She said problems with HSE computer information systems risked being worsened by extending the third vaccine to people over 50 while also extending vaccination to almost half a million children in the over-five age group.

The Social Democrat TD said people found that, given long vaccination centre queues, it was more convenient to go a GP or pharmacy. She said the HSE has acknowledged computer system problems.

“Why are people being wrongly blamed for not turning up?” the Kildare North TD asked.

Replying, the Taoiseach insisted “nobody is being blamed.” But the Government and HSE were trying to encourage more people to take the booster vaccine especially with the arrival of the new Omicron variant.

Mr Martin said the HSE continued to review how best to improve the vaccine booster roll-out. He said by now 1 million people were vaccinated making Ireland was number four in Europe for the rollout.

The Taoiseach added that 50pc of people admitted to ICU with Covid-19 had not been vaccinated. He said HSE vaccination centres would continue to operate as central to the rollout.

“Pharmacies are helpful - but they can by no means cover the critical mass of people,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin said the Health Department and the HSE will work over the coming days on an information campaign regarding the vaccination of children. Deputy Murphy said parents would need comprehensive information on this sensitive issue.

The Taoiseach said the advisory NIAC committee recommended beginning vaccination with children who have underlying health conditions and those children living with other children or adults with complex medical conditions.

The Taoiseach also dismissed charges from Independent TDs Mattie McGrath and Catherine Connolly, that “draconian restrictions” were being introduced without adequate parliamentary scrutiny. Mr McGrath demanded to know how the Covid vaccination certificates had limited the spread of the virus.

Mr Martin said pre-legislative scrutiny was now taking up to six months for other draft laws and was not practical for combatting Covid-19 which had killed millions of people globally. He said the Government had introduced extraordinary measure to deal with extraordinary times and he would defend this before any human rights forum.