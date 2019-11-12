Government must impose 'a rent freeze', Micheál Martin tells Dáil

The Government has failed young people especially due to spiralling rents and it is time to impose a “rent freeze,” Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has told the Dáil.

Mr Martin was commenting on the latest figures on rent increases which he said had especially hit young people. He said rents in certain parts of Dublin had increased by 125pc over the past nine years and similar levels of increases happened in Cork, Limerick and Galway.

“Young couples in particular find it impossible to save a deposit while paying exorbitant rents,” the Fianna Fáil leader said. He argued that it was now time for the Government to impose a freeze on rent prices.

Sinn Féin Cork TD, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, said rent prices were “crushing working people” with rents at an all-time high. “The Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael partnership government has failed the people,” Ó Laoghaire said.

The Sinn Féin TD welcomed Fianna Fáil’s call for a “rent freeze” which he said his party had advocated for several years.

Replying, the Taoiseach agreed that rents were too high. But he said the only remedy was rent controls and the provision of more houses.

Mr Varadkar said an outright rent freeze would just mean fewer houses being available to rent. He said the controls limiting increases to 4pc per year were not detected by the latest Daft.ie price survey which focused upon new tenancies.

The Taoiseach said the Government was conducting one of the biggest programmes of social housing provision in the State’s history. He said the number of new house building starts had increased by 28pc and there was also a rise in planning permission applications.

