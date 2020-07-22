Government moves to exclude up to 19 Opposition TDs from Oireachtas committees

THE Government is pushing ahead with a plan to exclude up to 19 Opposition TDs from being members of Oireachtas committees.

The move by Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers has been slammed by TDs as “crazy", “outrageous” and an “abuse” of the new coalition’s majority in the Dáil.

Under the Government’s plans, sectoral committees will have seven TDs and four Senators with the coalition parties - Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens - nominating four TDs, Sinn Féin nominating two TDs and the remaining groups - made up of 39 TDs in total - would fill the single remaining spot for Opposition TDs on each committee.

But Labour, the Social Democrats, Solidarity-People Before Profit and the three Dáil groupings of Independent TDs raised concerns in recent days that as many as 19 TDs will not be able to serve as members of the Oireachtas committees as a result of this proposal.

In a letter to Mr Chambers last week, the whips of Labour, the SocDems, Solidarity-PBP, the Regional Independents, the Rural Independents and the Independent Technical Group in the Dáil argued that increasing the cohort of TDs on each committee from seven to eight would solve the problem.

“As a matter of principle, we feel every member should have the opportunity to sit on a committee,” their letter stated. “We believe the best solution is to increase the size of committees to 12 with 8 TDs and 4 Senators making up the membership.”

However at a meeting of the Dáil reform committee today the Government confirmed its intention to press ahead with the plan. SocDem co-leader Catherine Murphy said this was a “majoritarian” approach. “There were a lot of people pretty unhappy,” she said. “We had managed to get a good collegiate approach on Dáil business in recent years and obviously that's now gone.”

Independent TD Thomas Pringle said: “It's crazy and nonsensical, the government is proving there is no point in having a Dáil reform committee.”

RISE TD Paul Murphy said it was “outrageous behaviour” from the government. “They are abusing their majority to push through a proposal tomorrow to have 7 TDs per committee. That means excluding close to 20 TDs from any committee whatsoever. This government is determined to squeeze out opposition voices,” he said.

At the private meeting, deputy government whip Brendan Griffin suggested that as the Government and Sinn Féin combined would have a surplus of committee spots these could be offered to the Opposition subject to approval. But this was dismissed by Mr Pringle as “unbelievable arrogance”.

A Government source said: "We’re prepared to consider facilitating members who want to be on a Committee but don’t get a place and we call on Sinn Féin to do the same."

A spokesman for Mr Chambers was unable to provide a comment.

The matter is likely to be raised on the floor of the Dáil on Thursday when the Government brings a motion to approve its proposals on committee numbers.

