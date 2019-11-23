FINE Gael ministers have today been out on the by-election campaign trail with the party's controversial candidate, Verona Murphy.

Government ministers back controversial Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy on campaign trail in Wexford town

The party's by-election campaign has been overshadowed by comments she made linking immigrants to terror group Isil as well as bullying allegations levelled against her.

Despite the headache her candidacy has caused Fine Gael, justice minister Charlie Flanagan and junior finance minister Michael D’Arcy joined her for a canvass in Wexford Town.

Verona Murphy. Photo: Patrick Browne

Ms Murphy posted a picture on Facebook which featured Mr Flanagan - her director of elections - and local TD Mr D'Arcy.

She wrote: "Team Verona is out on the doorsteps in Wexford Town today. Looking forward to meeting locals.

"Many thanks to everyone for their continued support," she added.

Independent.ie reported that party figures hope Ms Murphy won't win the seat and that she's expected to be dropped from the Fine Gael general election ticket if she fails to be elected next week.

Mr Flanagan this evening told Independent.ie: "As director of elections for Fine Gael I was canvassing with our candidate Verona Murphy today."

In relation to her remarks on immigrants he said: "She did certainly make some misguided comments.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: Collins

"She was wrong, they were wrong. I said that unequivocally."

He added: "However, her apology was wholehearted and I accept it in the good faith it was offered."

A spokesman for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar did not specify when Mr Varadkar intended to join Ms Murphy on the campaign trail.

A statement said Mr Varadkar hoped to canvass with all Fine Gael candidates ahead of Friday’s by-elections, but added that opportunities to do so are being “kept under review as his schedule allows”.

Ms Murphy has apologised for her comments about immigrants and visited some refugees in an emergency reception centre.

She has stepped aside as President of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) for the duration of the election.

Ms Murphy was accused of bullying by a female worker in her 60s.

She denied the allegations.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ordered that the IRHA pay €20,000 for breaching safety, health and welfare at work legislation in its treatment of the female worker, who it found had been penalised for raising concerns of alleged bullying by Ms Muprhy and others.

The lobby group appealed the decision but the case was later settled.

