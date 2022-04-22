Government minister says if Britain tries to unilaterally change Northern Ireland Protocol it will have no legal effect

A Government minister has said any unilateral British move on the Northern Ireland Protocol — as reported to be imminent — will have no legal effect.

Thomas Byrne, junior minister for European Affairs, accused London of playing to the backdrop of the Northern Ireland Assembly elections in May.

It is claimed that the Queen's speech, next month, setting out the Tory Government’s legislative programme, could contain reference to a Bill that would allow Britain to make unilateral changes to the protocol. The suggestion came in a leak to the Financial Times today, a strategy previously adopted by Downing Street.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the UK 'Brexit Opportunities' minister separately insisted that London had the right to act alone on the Protocol if the European Commission did not address the issues the British side had identified in continuing negotiations.

But Minister Byrne retorted today: “Very simply neither the Queen nor the Houses of Parliament can undo what Britain has agreed in an international treaty with the European Union. It's as simple as that.”

He added: “It was as simple as this a year and a half ago, when they tried it before.”

Invoking Article 16, an emergency brake in the Withdrawal Agreement had been talked about for a long time by the British Government, he added.

“They gradually realised that wasn't as plain and simple as they thought. This is now being talked about again — there’s been a lot talked about this — but all the while the protocol is still there,” he said.

“And all the while the European Union is doing its level best to make sure that any difficulties with the protocol because of Brexit are being eased — and Northern Ireland business, by the way, is booming. There's been so much investment going in there because of Northern Ireland's access to both the Single Market of the EU and the British market as well.”

He admitted there were difficulties particularly with some small businesses importing from Britain, but this was exactly what the European Union was trying to solve, he said.

Mr Byrne linked the reports to the Assembly election campaign in Northern Ireland.

“Look, the situation is there's an election going on in Northern Ireland at the moment. I don't think there's any benefit to anybody in making any unilateral moves during this election," he said.

He said the European Commission and EU had consistently shown good will and the issue of difficulty with medicines had been “completely solved with barely a whimper,” only a couple of weeks ago.

The European Union had changed its laws to make sure there would be no problem whatsoever with medicines coming into Northern Ireland.

“That's what we want to do with with goods, customs and plants and animals, as best we can,” he said of the continuing negotiations. “We will be as sensitive as possible to the reality of the situation Northern Ireland, as the Government here always has been.

“But the truth is there's an international agreement there that is simply not going to be changed by one side.”

Meanwhile, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, whose party is fielding candidates in the North, told the Claire Byrne Show on RTÉ radio that Boris Johnson was “pandering” to the Unionist community.

“The DUP are really facing an existential crisis and they're trying to whip up this [protocol] issue in order to shore up their position up,” he said.

“I think Boris Johnson is whipping up a sort of ‘Make Britain Great Again’ message, pandering to really the most backward elements in his own party and in British society.

“It's really not helpful, but I hope we will see a significant further challenge to that sort of Unionism in the elections.”

Minister Byrne said the subjects that are coming up in the Northern Ireland election, on both sides, were the same bread and butter issues “that people would raise with politicians here,” relating to the cost of living.

“So the idea that the protocol is the number one issue is simply not the case. The two governments really need to be working off the same page — let the parties there have the election, and let's work towards resolving the real issues in Northern Ireland.”