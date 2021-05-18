The Government’s set of measures to clamp down on cuckoo funds will not be enough, the Social Democrats have warned.

In particular, planned increased stamp duty will not be a deterrent, said Cian O’Callaghan, TD for Dublin Bay North.

“The market sets the price, so you need measures to actually get rent levels down on new builds,” he said, in order to discourage purchases in the first place.

“There’s a €1,600 monthly rent on a €400,000 home in Maynooth, for example,” he said, referring to the Round Hill Capital purchase of the bulk of the Mullen Park estate in the Kildare town.

“That's still a 5pc yield, and in fact the funds are charging rents of €2,000 on those sorts of properties. So we need to get the rent levels down so it's not so attractive to funds.”

Mr O’Callaghan said most funds would not be affected by a rise in stamp duty at all.

“There’s a gap in the stamp duty proposals. Effectively when a developer or a fund builds out the scheme, if they don't sell it on they're not affected by the stamp duty at all.

“If they decide to hold it and rent it out for the next 40 or 50 years — as a number of developers do at the moment — the stamp duty increase won’t be a disincentive to them whatsoever.”

He said of the package being announced today: “So it's certainly not enough, whatever level they settle at.

“It’s not going to deal with this. Sure, let them increase stamp duty as part of the range of measurements, but it’s not sufficient.”