Government may take further action against energy companies if price cuts not passed on to households, TDs hear

The Government may take further action on energy companies if price reductions are not passed on to customers.

A private meeting of Fianna Fáil politicians tonight heard frustrations expressed by TDs and senators, including by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, at price cuts not being passed on to households.

The issue will be “revisited” by the Government if further action to cut bills for families is not taken by companies, according to a source present at the meeting.

Meanwhile Mr Martin told his party that the Windsor Framework agreed by the EU and the UK on Monday is an “extremely positive development” which will have “significant benefits” for the North.

The “priority” now is to get the Northern Ireland Assembly up and running, the meeting was told.

The Windsor Framework to resolve problems surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol was also discussed at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told his TDs and senators that he wanted to see the relationship between Ireland and the UK return to what it was when the late Queen Elizabeth visited in 2011.

Mr Varadkar said the Irish priorities, as set out by former Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach Enda Kenny seven years ago, which included avoiding a hard border, free movement of goods and people, protecting the Good Friday Agreement and Ireland’s place in the European single market, were “never in question”.